Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 159 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District reports 159 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 3806 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.Total caseload surges to 8,70,498.
Covid-19 Report For 17th June
New Positive Cases: 3806
In quarantine: 2172
Local contacts: 1634
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 175
2. Balasore: 220
3. Bargarh: 58
4. Bhadrak: 158
5. Balangir: 28
6. Boudh: 35
7. Cuttack: 393
8. Deogarh: 30
9. Dhenkanal: 43
10. Gajapati: 45
11. Ganjam: 36
12. Jagatsinghpur: 130
13. Jajpur: 346
14. Jharsuguda: 19
15. Kalahandi: 43
16. Kandhamal: 34
17. Kendrapada: 145
18. Keonjhar: 81
19. Khurda: 617
20. Koraput: 77
21. Malkangiri: 75
22. Mayurbhanj: 159
23. Nawarangpur: 88
24. Nayagarh: 134
25. Nuapada: 31
26. Puri: 200
27. Rayagada: 111
28. Sambalpur: 45
29. Sonepur: 36
30. Sundargarh: 119
31. State Pool: 95
New recoveries: 6240
Cumulative tested: 12964705
Positive: 870498
Recovered: 823599
Active cases: 43338