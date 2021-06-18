Odisha: Mayurbhanj District reports 159 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours

Mayurbhanj: Mayurbhanj District reports 159 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 3806 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.Total caseload surges to 8,70,498.

Covid-19 Report For 17th June

New Positive Cases: 3806

In quarantine: 2172

Local contacts: 1634

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 175

2. Balasore: 220

3. Bargarh: 58

4. Bhadrak: 158

5. Balangir: 28

6. Boudh: 35

7. Cuttack: 393

8. Deogarh: 30

9. Dhenkanal: 43

10. Gajapati: 45

11. Ganjam: 36

12. Jagatsinghpur: 130

13. Jajpur: 346

14. Jharsuguda: 19

15. Kalahandi: 43

16. Kandhamal: 34

17. Kendrapada: 145

18. Keonjhar: 81

19. Khurda: 617

20. Koraput: 77

21. Malkangiri: 75

22. Mayurbhanj: 159

23. Nawarangpur: 88

24. Nayagarh: 134

25. Nuapada: 31

26. Puri: 200

27. Rayagada: 111

28. Sambalpur: 45

29. Sonepur: 36

30. Sundargarh: 119

31. State Pool: 95

New recoveries: 6240

Cumulative tested: 12964705

Positive: 870498

Recovered: 823599

Active cases: 43338