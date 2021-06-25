Odisha Matric Results 2021 Declared, Pass Percentage 97.8 ; Girls outshine boys

Bhubaneswar: Girls outshine boys in the annual HSC Class 10 results 2021 in Odisha. Male pass percentage in Regular category 97.16. Female pass percentage in Regular category 98.62.

Jagatsinghpur with highest pass percentage of 99.09 followed by Jajpur with 99.02%. Students dissatisfied with this result can appear in the physical examination which will be held after COVID situation eases out. They can fill up forms for the same from July 5 informed President, BSE.

No. of students who had filled up form: 5,74,125.

No. of students who passed: 5,62,010 (Boys- 2,80,352, Girls- 2,81,658).

Grade-wise pass:

A1 – 2656

A2 – 22,131

B1 – 52,299

B2 – 94,475

No. of students who secured above 60% marks: 1,71,561.