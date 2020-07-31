Odisha: Maritime heritage gallery unveiled an unique initiative made ever

Bhubaneswar: The maritime Gallery will provide lot of information to students, scholars and enthusiastic people which is first of its kind in the state, said Sri Jyotiprakash Panigrahi, Minister, Tourism, Odia Language, Literature and Culture.

While unveiling the newly constructed Maritime Heritage Gallery today on virtual mode at Sanskruti Bhawan, this Gallery is equipped with rare photographs, art and artefacts, antiquities, ports, port sites, ancient currencies, sea routes, ships, sea vessels etc. Principal Secretary Sri Manoranjan Panigrahi, Director Culture Sri Bijay Kumar Nayak, Secretary Odishan Institute of Maritime and South East Asian studies Dr. Sunil Kumar Pattaniak were present in the programme. Panigrahi highly exhorted the glorious maritime heritage of Odisha, specially adding feather in South-East Asian economic scenario.

A small booklet ‘The Intimate Encounters: Early Odisha and South East Asia’

prepared by the Institute was unveiled by the Minister along with another Odia Book ‘Lock Down’ written by Sri Manoranjan Panigrahi. The new Gallery will be kept open for public once the pandemic situation returns to normalcy.

