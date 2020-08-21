Odisha: Malkangiri district reports 81 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today, Total Tally at 1,612

Malkangiri: Malkangiri district reports 81 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours, Total Tally in the district reached at 1,612.

It Should be noted that Odisha reports 2698 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. 1675 from quarantine centres & 1023 are local contacts . Tally at 72,718. 8 districts report over 100-plus cases with. 475 cases today from Khordha district. Ganjam reports 162 cases today. Ten persons died of COVID19 in Odisha taking the State’s death-toll to 390. 4 from Ganjam district, 2 from Bhubaneswar, 1 each from Angul, Koraput, Nayagarh and Sonepur districts.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 102

3. Bargarh: 56

4. Bhadrak: 89

5. Balangir: 71

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 207

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 27

10. Gajapati: 58

11. Ganjam: 162

12. Jagatsinghpur: 21

13. Jajpur: 80

14. Jharsuguda: 72

15. Kalahandi: 49

16. Kandhamal: 81

17. Kendrapada: 89

18. Keonjhar: 21

19. Khurda: 475

20. Koraput: 146

21. Malkangiri: 81

22. Mayurbhanj: 128

23. Nawarangpur: 91

24. Nayagarh: 94

25. Nuapada: 3

26. Puri: 87

27. Rayagada: 154

28. Sambalpur: 78

29. Sonepur: 31

30. Sundargarh: 103

New Recoveries: 1641

Cumulative Tested: 11, 72, 426

Positive: 72718

Recovered: 48576

Active Cases: 23699

