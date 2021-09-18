Odisha: Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 695 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 17th September
New Positive Cases: 695
Of which 0-18 years: 83
In quarantine: 401
Local contacts: 294
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bhadrak: 13
4. Cuttack: 90
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Dhenkanal: 4
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Ganjam: 2
9. Jagatsinghpur: 25
10. Jajpur: 39
11. Jharsuguda: 6
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 8
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 323
17. Malkangiri: 4
18. Mayurbhanj: 18
19. Nawarangpur: 1
20. Nayagarh: 3
21. Puri: 18
22. Rayagada: 7
23. Sambalpur: 8
24. Sonepur: 2
25. Sundargarh: 5
26. State Pool: 76
New recoveries: 719
Cumulative tested: 19193765
Positive: 1019621
Recovered: 1005564
Active cases: 5876