Odisha: Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 323 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 695 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 17th September

New Positive Cases: 695

Of which 0-18 years: 83

In quarantine: 401

Local contacts: 294

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bhadrak: 13

4. Cuttack: 90

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Dhenkanal: 4

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jagatsinghpur: 25

10. Jajpur: 39

11. Jharsuguda: 6

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 8

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 323

17. Malkangiri: 4

18. Mayurbhanj: 18

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nayagarh: 3

21. Puri: 18

22. Rayagada: 7

23. Sambalpur: 8

24. Sonepur: 2

25. Sundargarh: 5

26. State Pool: 76

New recoveries: 719

Cumulative tested: 19193765

Positive: 1019621

Recovered: 1005564

Active cases: 5876