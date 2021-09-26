Odisha: Khordha District Reports 206 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 206 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 585 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 25th September
New Positive Cases: 585
Of which 0-18 years: 96
In quarantine: 342
Local contacts: 243
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 38
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 6
6. Cuttack: 67
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 26
11. Jajpur: 36
12. Jharsuguda: 7
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 12
16. Keonjhar: 7
17. Khurda: 206
18. Koraput: 4
19. Malkangiri: 3
20. Mayurbhanj: 25
21. Nayagarh: 4
22. Nuapada: 1
23. Puri: 22
24. Rayagada: 2
25. Sambalpur: 19
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 13
28. State Pool: 47
New recoveries: 601
Cumulative tested: 19726507
Positive: 1024320
Recovered: 1010183
Active cases: 5909