Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 81 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 81 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Tally mounts to Tally mounts to 2,651 in the district.

3991 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2315 from quarantine centres & 1676 are local contacts. Tally mounts to 139121. Khordha reports maximum 687 COVID19 cases. Total COVID-19 fatalities in Odisha rises to 591 with 11 fresh fatalities.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 114

2. Balasore: 74

3. Bargarh: 169

4. Bhadrak: 82

5. Balangir: 180

6. Boudh: 41

7. Cuttack: 392

8. Deogarh: 18

9. Dhenkanal: 101

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 95

12. Jagatsinghpur: 109

13. Jajpur: 148

14. Jharsuguda: 49

15. Kalahandi: 74

16. Kandhamal: 57

17. Kendrapada: 147

18. Keonjhar: 81

19. Khurda: 687

20. Koraput: 127

21. Malkangiri: 19

22. Mayurbhanj: 160

23. Nawarangpur: 125

24. Nayagarh: 48

25. Nuapada: 96

26. Puri: 332

27. Rayagada: 58

28. Sambalpur: 104

29. Sonepur: 74

30. Sundargarh: 98

31. State Pool: 114

New Recovery: 3110

Cumulative Tested: 2273597

Positive: 139121

Recovered: 105295

Active Case: 33182

