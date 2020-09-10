Odisha: Keonjhar District reports 81 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar District reports 81 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Tally mounts to Tally mounts to 2,651 in the district.
3991 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2315 from quarantine centres & 1676 are local contacts. Tally mounts to 139121. Khordha reports maximum 687 COVID19 cases. Total COVID-19 fatalities in Odisha rises to 591 with 11 fresh fatalities.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 114
2. Balasore: 74
3. Bargarh: 169
4. Bhadrak: 82
5. Balangir: 180
6. Boudh: 41
7. Cuttack: 392
8. Deogarh: 18
9. Dhenkanal: 101
10. Gajapati: 18
11. Ganjam: 95
12. Jagatsinghpur: 109
13. Jajpur: 148
14. Jharsuguda: 49
15. Kalahandi: 74
16. Kandhamal: 57
17. Kendrapada: 147
18. Keonjhar: 81
19. Khurda: 687
20. Koraput: 127
21. Malkangiri: 19
22. Mayurbhanj: 160
23. Nawarangpur: 125
24. Nayagarh: 48
25. Nuapada: 96
26. Puri: 332
27. Rayagada: 58
28. Sambalpur: 104
29. Sonepur: 74
30. Sundargarh: 98
31. State Pool: 114
New Recovery: 3110
Cumulative Tested: 2273597
Positive: 139121
Recovered: 105295
Active Case: 33182