Odisha: Keonjhar district reports 195 Covid positive cases in last 24-hours

Keonjhar: Keonjhar district reports 195 Covid positive cases in last 24-hours. Odisha reports 9,889 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha sees the maximum 1,331 cases followed by Sundargarh with 1137 cases .
Covid-19 Report For 4th May
New Positive Cases: 9889
In quarantine: 5611
Local contacts: 4278
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 443
2. Balasore: 151
3. Bargarh: 483
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 326
6. Boudh: 129
7. Cuttack: 790
8. Deogarh: 75
9. Dhenkanal: 90
10. Gajapati: 117
11. Ganjam: 310
12. Jagatsinghpur: 156
13. Jajpur: 282
14. Jharsuguda: 386
15. Kalahandi: 414
16. Kandhamal: 52
17. Kendrapada: 133
18. Keonjhar: 195
19. Khurda: 1331
20. Koraput: 94
21. Malkangiri: 86
22. Mayurbhanj: 243
23. Nawarangpur: 414
24. Nayagarh: 223
25. Nuapada: 335
26. Puri: 436
27. Rayagada: 129
28. Sambalpur: 470
29. Sonepur: 158
30. Sundargarh: 1137
31. State Pool: 249
New recoveries: 6164
Cumulative tested: 10319104
Positive: 489641
Recovered: 410227
Active cases: 77257