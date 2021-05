Bhubaneswar: 16 more COVID19 patients succumbs to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 9,889 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha sees the maximum 1,331 cases followed by Sundargarh with 1137 cases . The state’s total Active Cases now stand at 77,257.

