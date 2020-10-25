Odisha: Kendrapada reports 105 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 7,239

Kendrapada: Kendrapada reports 105 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 7,239 in the district.
It should be note that Odisha reports 1633 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 955 are quarantine cases & 678 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,81,215.
COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1,245.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 100
2. Balasore: 26
3. Bargarh: 53
4. Bhadrak: 21
5. Balangir: 80
6. Boudh: 35
7. Cuttack: 132
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 39
10. Gajapati: 13
11. Ganjam: 33
12. Jagatsinghpur: 79
13. Jajpur: 43
14. Jharsuguda: 54
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 24
17. Kendrapada: 105
18. Keonjhar: 51
19. Khurda: 158
20. Koraput: 35
21. Malkangiri: 53
22. Mayurbhanj: 42
23. Nawarangpur: 41
24. Nayagarh: 23
25. Nuapada: 89
26. Puri: 58
27. Rayagada: 11
28. Sambalpur: 32
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 106
31. State Pool: 31
New recoveries: 2613
Cumulative Tested: 4318075
Positive: 281215
Recovered: 262031
Active Cases: 17886