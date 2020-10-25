Odisha: Kendrapada reports 105 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 7,239

Kendrapada: Kendrapada reports 105 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Tally rises to 7,239 in the district.

It should be note that Odisha reports 1633 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 955 are quarantine cases & 678 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,81,215.

COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1,245.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 100

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 53

4. Bhadrak: 21

5. Balangir: 80

6. Boudh: 35

7. Cuttack: 132

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 39

10. Gajapati: 13

11. Ganjam: 33

12. Jagatsinghpur: 79

13. Jajpur: 43

14. Jharsuguda: 54

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 24

17. Kendrapada: 105

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 158

20. Koraput: 35

21. Malkangiri: 53

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 41

24. Nayagarh: 23

25. Nuapada: 89

26. Puri: 58

27. Rayagada: 11

28. Sambalpur: 32

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 106

31. State Pool: 31

New recoveries: 2613

Cumulative Tested: 4318075

Positive: 281215

Recovered: 262031

Active Cases: 17886

