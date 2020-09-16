Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 99 new COVID19 cases Today; total infected in District to 3,408

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 99 COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; total infected in District to 3,408.

It should be noted that 4,270 more test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha raising the number of total infected in state to 1,62,920. 2478 from quarantine centres & 1792 are local contacts . Khordha continues to record highest COVID19 fresh cases (876) followed by Cuttack (374) and Puri (287).

Another 11 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha. Toll rises to 656.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 147

2. Balasore: 150

3. Bargarh: 183

4. Bhadrak: 55

5. Balangir: 97

6. Boudh: 22

7. Cuttack: 374

8. Deogarh: 18

9. Dhenkanal: 63

10. Gajapati: 58

11. Ganjam: 68

12. Jagatsinghpur: 188

13. Jajpur: 162

14. Jharsuguda: 121

15. Kalahandi: 44

16. Kandhamal: 73

17. Kendrapada: 99

18. Keonjhar: 87

19. Khurda: 876

20. Koraput: 83

21. Malkangiri: 64

22. Mayurbhanj: 131

23. Nawarangpur: 86

24. Nayagarh: 47

25. Nuapada: 119

26. Puri: 287

27. Rayagada: 80

28. Sambalpur: 114

29. Sonepur: 74

30. Sundargarh: 38

31. State Pool: 262

New Recovery: 3714

Cumulative Tested: 2567777

Positive: 162920

Recovered: 125738

Active Case: 36473

