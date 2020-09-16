Odisha: Kendrapada District reports 99 new COVID19 cases Today; total infected in District to 3,408

Kendrapada: Kendrapada District reports 99 COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; total infected in District to 3,408.
It should be noted that 4,270 more test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha raising the number of total infected in state to 1,62,920. 2478 from quarantine centres & 1792 are local contacts . Khordha continues to record highest COVID19 fresh cases (876) followed by Cuttack (374) and Puri (287).
Another 11 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha. Toll rises to 656.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 147
2. Balasore: 150
3. Bargarh: 183
4. Bhadrak: 55
5. Balangir: 97
6. Boudh: 22
7. Cuttack: 374
8. Deogarh: 18
9. Dhenkanal: 63
10. Gajapati: 58
11. Ganjam: 68
12. Jagatsinghpur: 188
13. Jajpur: 162
14. Jharsuguda: 121
15. Kalahandi: 44
16. Kandhamal: 73
17. Kendrapada: 99
18. Keonjhar: 87
19. Khurda: 876
20. Koraput: 83
21. Malkangiri: 64
22. Mayurbhanj: 131
23. Nawarangpur: 86
24. Nayagarh: 47
25. Nuapada: 119
26. Puri: 287
27. Rayagada: 80
28. Sambalpur: 114
29. Sonepur: 74
30. Sundargarh: 38
31. State Pool: 262
New Recovery: 3714
Cumulative Tested: 2567777
Positive: 162920
Recovered: 125738
Active Case: 36473