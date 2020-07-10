Odisha: Kandhamal Administration declared 30 villages under Raikia block as containment zone, buffer zone respectively

Phulbani: On detection of two positive local cases and after contact tracing 13 villages of 5 GPs and 17 villages of 6 GPs under Raikia block has been declared as containment zone and buffer zone respectively. Hope ur kind cooperation.All are requested to follow covid guidelines .

On detection of two positive local cases and after contact tracing 13 villages of 5 GPs and 17 villages of 6 GPs under Raikia block has been declared as containment zone and buffer zone respectively. Hope ur kind cooperation.All are requested to follow covid guidelines . — Collector Kandhamal (@DMKandhamal) July 10, 2020

