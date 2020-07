Bhubanneswar: Aravind Agrawal, Director, Social Welfare and W&CD, and Lingaraj Panda, Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan given additional charge of assisting ACS, Health & Family Welfare Dept. for management of COVID-19 situation in Odisha. Bhupinder Singh Poonia, Director, OPEPA and Chairman, CHSE has been assigned to coordinate capacity building and augmentation of trained healthcare personnel for COVID-19 management.

Related

comments