Odisha: Kalahandi District reports 62 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Kalahandi:Kalahandi District reports 62 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 4339 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. State’s positive tally at 8,56,121. Odisha reports 44 fatalities due to Covid19 in the last 24 hours; State’s death toll at 3,346, informs Health & Family Welfare Dept.

Covid-19 Report For 13th June

New Positive Cases: 4339

In quarantine: 2475

Local contacts: 1864

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 226

2. Balasore: 296

3. Bargarh: 68

4. Bhadrak: 209

5. Balangir: 53

6. Boudh: 54

7. Cuttack: 480

8. Deogarh: 26

9. Dhenkanal: 144

10. Gajapati: 36

11. Ganjam: 29

12. Jagatsinghpur: 143

13. Jajpur: 207

14. Jharsuguda: 13

15. Kalahandi: 62

16. Kandhamal: 62

17. Kendrapada: 181

18. Keonjhar: 92

19. Khurda: 700

20. Koraput: 65

21. Malkangiri: 50

22. Mayurbhanj: 158

23. Nawarangpur: 78

24. Nayagarh: 149

25. Nuapada: 14

26. Puri: 255

27. Rayagada: 64

28. Sambalpur: 54

29. Sonepur: 84

30. Sundargarh: 178

31. State Pool: 109

New recoveries: 7733

Cumulative tested: 12720932

Positive: 856121

Recovered: 796799

Active cases: 55923