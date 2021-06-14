Odisha: Kalahandi District reports 62 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Kalahandi:Kalahandi District reports 62 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 4339 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. State’s positive tally at 8,56,121. Odisha reports 44 fatalities due to Covid19 in the last 24 hours; State’s death toll at 3,346, informs Health & Family Welfare Dept.
Covid-19 Report For 13th June
New Positive Cases: 4339
In quarantine: 2475
Local contacts: 1864
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 226
2. Balasore: 296
3. Bargarh: 68
4. Bhadrak: 209
5. Balangir: 53
6. Boudh: 54
7. Cuttack: 480
8. Deogarh: 26
9. Dhenkanal: 144
10. Gajapati: 36
11. Ganjam: 29
12. Jagatsinghpur: 143
13. Jajpur: 207
14. Jharsuguda: 13
15. Kalahandi: 62
16. Kandhamal: 62
17. Kendrapada: 181
18. Keonjhar: 92
19. Khurda: 700
20. Koraput: 65
21. Malkangiri: 50
22. Mayurbhanj: 158
23. Nawarangpur: 78
24. Nayagarh: 149
25. Nuapada: 14
26. Puri: 255
27. Rayagada: 64
28. Sambalpur: 54
29. Sonepur: 84
30. Sundargarh: 178
31. State Pool: 109
New recoveries: 7733
Cumulative tested: 12720932
Positive: 856121
Recovered: 796799
Active cases: 55923