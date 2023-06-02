Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) results declared; Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Priti Ranjan Ghadai formally announces results; candidates can download their rank card from official website http://ojee.nic.in

OJEE-2023 results published. 48,783 candidates get rank cards. A total of 48,815 candidates had appeared for the OJEE-2023 out of 55,979 registered candidates. 48,783 out of 48815 candidates get rank; Sourav Kumar Pati tops B.Pharma, Satyajit Sahoo MBA topper and Apurba Sundar Nayak emerges topper in MCA/M.Sc (Computer Science) .

Special OJEE for http://B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), MBA, MCA and B. Pharm will be held from June 26 to 30; filling-up of online application through OJEE website already began on June 1 and will end on June 8