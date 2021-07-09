Odisha: Jajpur District reports 252 new Covid19 positive cases in the past 24 hours

Jajpur: Jajpur District reports 252 new Covid19 positive cases in the past 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 2806 new Covid19 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 8th July

New Positive Cases: 2806

In quarantine: 1613

Local contacts: 1193

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 102

2. Balasore: 153

3. Bargarh: 33

4. Bhadrak: 83

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 441

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 124

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 19

12. Jagatsinghpur: 119

13. Jajpur: 252

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 25

16. Kandhamal: 17

17. Kendrapada: 57

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 590

20. Koraput: 29

21. Malkangiri: 35

22. Mayurbhanj: 109

23. Nawarangpur: 20

24. Nayagarh: 86

25. Nuapada: 7

26. Puri: 138

27. Rayagada: 30

28. Sambalpur: 26

29. Sonepur: 16

30. Sundargarh: 65

31. State Pool: 119

New recoveries: 2896

Cumulative tested: 14414368

Positive: 935136

Recovered: 903178

Active case: 27429