Odisha: Jajpur District Reports 120 New COVID19 Cases Today; tally surged to 2,579

Jajpur: Jajpur District Reports 120 New COVID19 Cases Today; tally surged in the district to 2,579. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2819 New OVID19 Cases in the past 24 hours with this the state’s tally surged to 75537.1691 from quarantine centres & 1128 are local contacts . Khordha reports highest of 443 cases followed by Cuttack – 257 positives .
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 23
2. Balasore: 105
3. Bargarh: 136
4. Bhadrak: 77
5. Balangir: 56
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 257
8. Dhenkanal: 100
9. Gajapati: 62
10. Ganjam: 192
11. Jagatsinghpur: 48
12. Jajpur: 120
13. Jharsuguda: 63
14. Kalahandi: 55
15. Kandhamal: 44
16. Kendrapada: 62
17. Keonjhar: 7
18. Khurda: 443
19. Koraput: 81
20. Malkangiri: 83
21. Mayurbhanj: 219
22. Nawarangpur: 43
23. Nayagarh: 64
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 109
26. Rayagada: 147
27. Sambalpur: 145
28. Sonepur: 14
29. Sundargarh: 57
New Recoveries: 1927
Cumulative Tested: 1233805
Positive: 75537
Recovered: 50503
Active Cases: 24582