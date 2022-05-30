Odisha: Jagatsinghpur two orphans add in PM cares scheme

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Prime minister of India launched PM cares for children scheme on Monday through virtual mode, Jagatsinghpur district two orphans have been selected to avail of the benefits under the scheme.

Jagatsinghpur collector Parul Patwari was connected with the prime minister accompanying other officers in the NIC Video conferencing room here on Monday afternoon from where information was gathered that two of the post-Covid 19 orphans have been added in the scheme.

The PM care schemes aim to support children who have lost both parents and legal guardians, adoptive parents, and surviving parents in Covid 19 pandemic since 11 March 2020.

So also the objective of the scheme is to ensure the comprehensive care and protection of these ill-fated children, through the financial support of Rs 10, Lakh health insurance cover Rs 5Lakh, empower them through education and for self-sufficient existence on reaching 23 years of age.

Two of the selected scheme beneficiaries accompanied by their legal guardians were present on the occasion, collector handed over them identification certificate, financial support, insurance card, support kits and a message of the Prime Minister, collector assured them of giving necessary assistance as and when they require.

This cybernetic meeting was attended by an additional superintendent of police, CWC member, district child protection officer Kanhu Charan Rout, child security officer Uday Kumar Swain, DIPRO Kaminiranjan Pattnayk, and staff from the district child protection unit. [Ends]