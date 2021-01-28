Odisha: Jagatsinghpur employees strike reaches 3rd day

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The district employee’s association strike against police in action arresting a youth who had assaulted a Revenue inspector [RI] from Balikuda reached 3rd day on Thursday. Meanwhile the alleged youth’s wife Khulana Nayak accompanying hundreds of villagers and social activists staged demonstration in front of Anantapur out post on Thursday demanding action against the victim RI and district RI association president Govinda Bindhani.

The protestors rebuked RI Swain and district RI association president Govinda Bindhani both had assaulted her husband Subash Nayak on the occurrence day as well as charged duo have been kidnapping her husband since January 20 for which her husband has been missing from village.

Taking stock of the situation senior cops led by SDPO Jagatsinghpur Priyaranjan Satapathy reached Anantapur outpost and held discussion with agitators and assured needful action would be instituted following their allegation as result the stir was called off on Thursday evening.

On the other hand ADM Jagatsinghpur Satchidananda Sahoo met agitated government employees association leaders on Thursday evening those have been resorting Dharana in front of collector office here, pursued ending stir and joining works but the agitated employees refused abiding ADM request and maintained adamant to continue the agitation across the district offices until the youth was not arrested.

