Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 66 new COVID19 Positives Cases; Tally stands at 2,134

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 66 new COVID19 Positives Cases; Tally stands at 2,134 .

It should be noted that Odisha reports 3267 new Covid-19 Positives Cases. In Quarantine 1961, Local contact cases 1306. Total number of positives now 116678. COVID19 claims 9 more lives in Odisha; toll surges to 531. Record number of 859 new COVID19 cases detected from Khordha.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 60

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 120

4. Bhadrak: 138

5. Balangir: 43

6. Boudh: 44

7. Cuttack: 384

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Gajapati: 18

11. Ganjam: 97

12. Jagatsinghpur: 66

13. Jajpur: 23

14. Jharsuguda: 37

15. Kalahandi: 37

16. Kandhamal: 27

17. Kendrapada: 51

18. Keonjhar: 107

19. Khurda: 859

20. Koraput: 83

21. Malkangiri: 17

22. Mayurbhanj: 134

23. Nawarangpur: 85

24. Nayagarh: 70

25. Nuapada: 40

26. Puri: 235

27. Rayagada: 169

28. Sambalpur: 80

29. Sonepur: 66

30. Sundargarh: 127

New Recoveries: 3278

Cumulative Tested: 1997345

Positive: 116678

Recovered: 87351

Active Cases: 28743

