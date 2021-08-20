Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District Reports 45 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Jagatsinghpur District Reports 45 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 986 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 19th August
New Positive Cases: 986
Of which 0-18 years: 128
In quarantine: 574
Local contacts: 412
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 24
2. Balasore: 25
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 17
6. Cuttack: 139
7. Deogarh: 9
8. Dhenkanal: 15
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 45
12. Jajpur: 49
13. Kalahandi: 6
14. Kandhamal: 12
15. Kendrapada: 23
16. Keonjhar: 13
17. Khurda: 373
18. Koraput: 3
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 32
21. Nawarangpur: 6
22. Nayagarh: 20
23. Puri: 32
24. Rayagada: 4
25. Sambalpur: 15
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 13
28. State Pool: 85
New recoveries: 1003
Cumulative tested: 17344608
Positive: 999173
Recovered: 982319
Active cases: 9578