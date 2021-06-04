Odisha: Jagatsinghpur District reports 255 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur District reports 255 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 7,729 fresh COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Total caseload surges to 7,98,699. 39 more deaths due to the disease take the total fatalities to 2912.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd June
New Positive Cases: 7729
In quarantine: 4331
Local contacts: 3398
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 449
2. Balasore: 426
3. Bargarh: 189
4. Bhadrak: 287
5. Balangir: 61
6. Boudh: 128
7. Cuttack: 720
8. Deogarh: 72
9. Dhenkanal: 252
10. Gajapati: 68
11. Ganjam: 153
12. Jagatsinghpur: 255
13. Jajpur: 388
14. Jharsuguda: 71
15. Kalahandi: 167
16. Kandhamal: 52
17. Kendrapada: 223
18. Keonjhar: 166
19. Khurda: 1062
20. Koraput: 185
21. Malkangiri: 104
22. Mayurbhanj: 442
23. Nawarangpur: 219
24. Nayagarh: 219
25. Nuapada: 48
26. Puri: 333
27. Rayagada: 310
28. Sambalpur: 161
29. Sonepur: 61
30. Sundargarh: 270
31. State Pool: 188
New recoveries: 10434
Cumulative tested: 12040830
Positive: 798699
Recovered: 713055
Active cases: 82679