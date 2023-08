Bhubaneswar: Secretary to CM VK Pandian Instructs Police To Set Free Ink Attacker Bhaskar Sahu & He’s Released. Bhaskar Sahoo, who was detained for blackening CM’s PS (5T) V K Pandian’s face with ink, let off following the bureaucrat’s instruction. Secretary to CM VK Pandian asked cops not to register FIR.

Secretary to CM VK Pandian followed the actions of CM Naveen Patnaik in setting the attacker free. In 2018, CM had asked police to drop all charges against a woman who hurled eggs at him.