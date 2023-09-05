Odisha HC gets two new judges

Sibo Sankar Mishra and Ananda Chandra Behera were sworn in as new judges of the Orissa High Court on Tuesday by Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra.



With this, the number of judges in the high court rose to 22, against a sanctioned strength of 33.



The number of judges will again come down to 20 after the retirement of Justice Biswanath Rath on Wednesday and the chief justice on October 3.



