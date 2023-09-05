Odisha: Maoists shot in encounter in bordering areas of Malkangiri district

On Tuesday, an encounter occurred between security personnel and Maoists in the bordering areas of Odisha’s Malkangiri district and neighboring Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, resulting in the death of at least two Maoists. The operation was initiated based on specific information received from reliable sources, indicating the presence of around 10-12 Maoist rebels in the Tadmetla and Duled forest areas, falling under the jurisdiction of the Chintagufa police station. A joint team comprised of the District Reserve Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a combing operation in the region.



While cordoning off the area, an exchange of fire erupted between the security personnel and the Maoists, leading to the fatalities of two Maoists. The joint security team suspects that there might be additional casualties or injuries among the Maoists as a result of the operation. The firefight lasted for nearly two hours before the Maoists retreated from the location. Additionally, two firearms and explosives were seized from the scene. Ongoing search and combing operations are being conducted in the area.



Sukma Additional SP Prabhat Kumar stated, “Acting on an input, a joint team of security personnel launched the operation. The Maoists opened fire on the security personnel first. In the exchange of fire, two Maoists died. After the cessation of gunfire, the bodies of two Maoists, a 12-bore double-barrel rifle, and a pistol were recovered from the site.” He also mentioned that further investigations into the presence and activities of Maoists in the area are currently underway.









