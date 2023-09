Aditya-L1 Mission: The second Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO’s ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#3) is scheduled for September 10, 2023, around 02:30 Hrs. IST