Odisha Govt to send Doctors to Art of Living ashrams, Prajapita Brahma Kumari ashrams, Isha Yoga Centre for training to reduce stress

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: To reduce stress among the Doctors due to heavy workload & to learn stress management skills, Odisha Govt has decided to send Doctors of OMHS & OMES cadre to Art of Living ashrams, Prajapita Brahma Kumari ashrams and Isha Yoga Centre for 3-4 days training.

