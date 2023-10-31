Odisha Govt to send Doctors to Art of Living ashrams, Prajapita Brahma Kumari ashrams, Isha Yoga Centre for training to reduce stress

Bhubaneswar: To reduce stress among the Doctors due to heavy workload & to learn stress management skills, Odisha Govt has decided to send Doctors of OMHS & OMES cadre to Art of Living ashrams, Prajapita Brahma Kumari ashrams and Isha Yoga Centre for 3-4 days training.
