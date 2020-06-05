Odisha Govt to hand over Operation,Maintenance (O&M) of 4 Septage Treatment Plants to SHGs

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha took a pioneering step towards women empowerment by handing over the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of four Septage Treatment Plants (SeTPs) to #SelfHelpGroups (SHGs) in the State.

Odisha has been a frontrunner in Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) in the Country and with this initiative the state has now scaled up community management of sanitation facilities & building sustainable measures

With more than 90 additional septage treatment plants coming up in the State by next year, and with more than 32,000 existing SHGs across 114 towns and cities, community engagement for operation and maintenance of sanitation facilities holds enormous potential.

