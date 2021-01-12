Odisha Govt to develop Chandrabhaga, Talasari beaches into world-class tourist destinations

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presided over a high level meeting today, on the implementation of two ambitious plan i.e. development of Chandrabhaga and Talasari Beach. He said that State Government has given priority on tourism development in order to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

Chief Minister directed to develop one Kilometre area at Chandrabhaga on Puri-Konark beach and to include facilities like water-sports, recreation, cycle track, pavement, wooden track by the beach, space for children’s activity centre, podium to enjoy sunrise and adventure sports etc. in the master plan to be prepared for the purpose. He further said to prepare waste management system, landscaping and solar lighting along with ensuring participation of local people.

Chief Minister further directed to develop an area of 2.4 Kilometre at Talsari beach and to encourage construction of Standard and Budget Hotels there. Besides, there shall be pavilion, kiosk, sitting islands, solar photo voltaic panels, amphitheatres, restaurants and Art and Craft plaza to attract the tourists, he added.

MLA, Bhogarai Sri Ananta Das, Chairperson, OTDC, Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Addl. Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) along with Collectors of Puri and Balasore were present in the meeting.

