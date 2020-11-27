Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt suspends IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak. He has been arrested by the Odisha Vigilance for allegedly amassing assets worth crores disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Odisha Vigilance has set up a 20-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the disproportionate assets/corruption case of Odisha cadre Indian Forest Service Officer.

Basing on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets by Abhay Kant Pathak, IFS, Addl PCCF, Plan, Program & Afforestation, simultaneous searches are being conducted at 5 places in Bhubaneswar, and 7 places at Mumbai and Pune by officers of Vigilance.

