Odisha Govt suspended Bank Manager on the charges of insisting on physical presence of a 100 yrs old lady for withdrawal of money

Ajit Kumar Padhan, Branch Manager of Utkal Gramya Bank, Baragaon Branch, Nuapada has been placed under suspension. It was reported that Sri Padhan insisted on physical presence of a 100 years lady Labhe Bag for withdrawal of money from her Jandhan Yojana Account. Labhe’s daughter Punjimatee (60 years) was compelled to present her mother in the bank by dragging her on a cot. This unfortunate incident was taken seriously by the State Government and the Chairman of UGB was requested on Sunday to take stern action after due enquiry. Based on the request, the Bank Authorities immediately suspended Sri Padhan, pending disciplinary action.

