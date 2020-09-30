Odisha govt offices in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack to function with 50% staff in October

Bhubaneswar: All Departments of the State Government and Sub-ordinate Offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack shall function with 50% strength of employees (all staff including Group-A Officers) during the month of October, 2020 and ensure that the office work does not suffer. All State Government offices throughout the State will remain closed on Saturdays. General Administration and Public Grievance Department has issued order in this effect.

The Departments/Heads of Offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack may decide the manner of selection of employees who will attend office. However, the essential offices/services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, Police, Fire Services, health Services, Municipal services etc. shall function in full strength. Besides, all officials and staff involved with smooth functioning of the Assembly will attend office on all days of the ongoing session.

The Officers/staff who have been provided with VPN shall work from home, when not assigned roster duty. They must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice and be available on telephone at all times.

Administrative Departments will decide about the scale of operations in Sub-ordinate and field offices.

