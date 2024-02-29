Odisha govt forms high-level committee for supervising process of inventory of valuables stored in Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath Temple under the chairmanship of Justice Arijit Pasayat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt forms high-level committee for supervising process of inventory of valuables stored in Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Couret judge, Justice Arijit Pasayat. 12-member High-level Committee formed by State Govt today for supervising the process of inventorisation of the jewellery & other valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Shri Jagannath Temple. Eminent heart surgeon Dr Ramakant Panda will be Deputy Chairman of the Committee