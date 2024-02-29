Adani Foundation Celebrates National Science Day

Dhamra : Started by National Council for Science and Technology Communication on 28th February 1987, The National Science Day is celebrated every year to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C.V. Raman an Indian physicist.

Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Group of Companies, has been celebrating this National Day since 2016 at its Dhamra site. The objective of the celebration was to enhance interest among students towards science education, provide a platform for them to exhibit their talents and recognise their hidden talent through appreciation.

The Day was celebrated by the Foundation at Sukchand Manna Upper Primary School of Kaithkhola Gram Panchayat today. Events like quiz competition, Debate Competition and Model exhibition were conducted in the ceremony. Over 200 students from 15 Primary, Upper Primary, and High Schools located in the Port vicinity were participated in the celebration. There are 75 projects prepared by the students with the help of the Science Teachers of the respective schools were exhibited in the ceremony.

The winner of three top science models, quiz and debate were honoured with trophies, medals, certificates, and other prizes. All other students were acknowledged with a certificate of participation.

The day was also celebrated in other Government and Private schools in the vicinity of Dhamra Port Company Limited including the Adani DAV Public School run by Adani Foundation focusing on exhibition, quiz, drawing and debate competition. The Organic Manure model prepared and exhibited by Ms. Sarmistha Das studying on standard 5th of Saraswati Government Upper Primary School, Karanjamal, focused on ensuring sustainable organic agriculture practices further ensuring the quality of health and increased income to the farming community was found as the best creative model and acknowledged by the community leaders, CRCC and Adani Foundation at Dhamra region.