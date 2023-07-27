Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt delegation on a visit to USA held discussions with senior leadership of semiconductor companies, VC firms; attended a major deep-tech roundtable, and interacted with the youth of the Silicon Valley. The delegation met Mr. Yin Chang, SVP, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE).

ASE, one of the largest Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) providers and a primary architect of Heterogeneous Integration– the technology that integrates separately manufactured components into a higher-level assembly with presence across East & Southeast Asia.

The delegation highlighted #Odisha’s favourable industrial ecosystem and generous incentives that are on offer under different policies. Impressed by the potential of Odisha, the company has agreed to submit a detailed proposal and send a team to Odisha for evaluation.