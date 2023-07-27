12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha with Morari Bapu reaches Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam: The renowned spiritual guru Morari Bapu who is on his sacred initiative to spread the wisdom of Ram Katha across the 12 Jyotirlinga to mark the auspicious month of Adhik Sawan. This one-of-a-kind spiritual initiative, named Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Train Yatra, commenced on 22nd July 2023 with a grand flag-off in Uttarakhand has reached Andhra Pradesh, after covering the journey of Jyotirlinga at Varanasi and Jharkhand. The spiritual passage has covered the auspicious and holy lands of Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath and Baidya Nath and has finally arrived in Andhra Pradesh touching the land of the auspicious Mallikarjuna.

Morari Bapu has spent 63 years narrating the scriptures and has acquired skills in captivating the audience with his immaculate storytelling skills. This visionary and unique initiative is being undertaken to enhance the understanding of the country’s rich cultural heritage, understand the essence of Sanatan Dharma and bridge the interconnectedness between the teaching of Lord Rama and Jyotirlinga. The journey is spread over the course of 18 days, starting from Kedarnath on 22nd July, and will culminate at Bapu’s village, Talgajarda, in Gujarat on 8th August 2023.

The devotees will hear enlightening discourses on Ram Katha from Bapu at the 12 holy Jyotirlinga Temples. With this initiative, Bapu is on his quest to map the tapestry of this rich country, promote the rich cultural heritage by reminiscing the past glory, and is undertaking this yatra to embody the essence of Sanatana Dharma and celebrate the glory of Lord Rama’s name.

The yatra is being facilitated by two special trains namely Kailash Bharat Gaurav and Chitrakoot Bharat Gaurav accommodating over 1008 devotees. The exteriors of the trains have been embellished with rich vinyl wraps, showcasing the 12 Jyotirlinga Temples, Major Dhams of Sanatana Dharma, Tirupati Balaji Temple and scenes from Bapu’s village. Along with the Jyotirlinga, the devotees will get to experience other sites of spiritual importance, which will further enhance their experience.

The Katha is being organized by Bapu’s flower (devotee) Rupesh Vyas from Indore through the Aadesh Trust. He has been working tirelessly with IRCTC to make this Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra a success.

Post Andhra Pradesh, the passage being led by Morari Bapu will move to Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. Moving forward, the 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra will proceed to Tirupati Balaji Temple for darshan. Seeing his visionary Yatra in action, Morari Bapu expresses his profound contentment, stating, “I am happy to see we have successfully covered four out of 12 Jyotirlinga and as we move along, the impact of our initiative is becoming more and more visible as people from far-away places are joining us to hear acumen of Lord Rama’s teachings and glorious past of our Sanatan Dharma.”

As the country celebrates Amrit Kal, this Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra will enhance the understanding of India’s rich cultural heritage and symbolize the spirituality which is the essence of our “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.