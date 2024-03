Bhubaneswar: The 129th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary has approved 22 projects valued at Rs 4,066.71 Crore with employment generation potential of 25,525 persons.

The new projects are spanning various sectors, including Green Energy Equipment, Chemical, Textiles and Apparel, Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Aluminium Downstream, Food Processing, Power & Renewable Energy, IT Infra, Infrastructure & Logistics.