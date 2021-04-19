Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt announces weekend shutdown in the State. The weekend shutdown restrictions will be enforced in all the urban centres across Odisha, informs Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena.

In marriage-related gatherings, organizers have to communicate list of 50 invitees to local administration before 24 hours. A list of invitees will also be displayed at the marriage venue, informs Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena. Venue managers and organizers will ensure compliance of Covid safety protocols. Strict action against violation says SRC.

Marriage & funeral organisers will have to mandatorily submit the list of participants in the functions to local authorities for necessary permission 24 hours before the events. The present cap of 50 attendees at weddings will continue informed SRC .