Odisha Governor’s Wife Sushila Devi Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal’s Wife Sushila Devi Passes Away. She had tested positive for COVID19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Sushila Devi, first lady of Odisha and wife of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, passes away; Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expresses grief

“With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti!,” Tweets Governor

With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/RZjBH99opc — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) November 23, 2020

