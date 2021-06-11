Odisha governmnent appeals repair of Gopabandhu High School in Kolkata to West Bengal government Be

Bhubaneswar : Odisha governments School & Mass Education Department Secretary, Satyabrata Sahu appeals Government of West Bengal, School Education Department Secretary Manish Jain to repair the Gopabandhu High School in Kolkata.

In a letter Sahu said, as substantial Odia population live in Kolkata, a number of Odia educational institutions have come up with the support of your Government. The Odisha Government also provides Nationalised Text Books (NT Books) to the students basing on their requirement every year free of cost. One of the schools named after the great freedom fighter of Odisha, Pandit Gopabandhu Dash i.e. Gopabandhu High School, Bhawanipore got official recognition from your Government in the year 1981. It is reported in the electronic media that the physical condition of the building/ infrastructure is genuinely in a bad shape. The Kolkata police and local administration have declared the building as unsafe and accordingly ‘unsafe’ banner has been pasted on the wall of the school building.

Further, I would request you to look in to the matter personally and take immediate steps for renovation/ repair of the school so that 100 Odia Students studying there along with 9 teachers and other support staff feel safe, he added.