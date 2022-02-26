Odisha government to bear all expenses for bringing back stranded Students and Workers of state in Ukraine

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces that the State Govt will bear the expenses for bringing back Students and Workers of Odisha stranded in Ukraine. Earlier the CM had spoken to Union Home Minister over the issue.

The CM has also directed that Dev Comm-cum-SRC P.K. Jena will coordinate the overall issue of bringing back citizens on behalf of Odisha. Besides, the Resident Commissioner at New Delhi will coordinate with the Govt of India over this issue.

CM has also directed the Dist Admin to collect information regarding students and workers in Ukraine and effectively coordinate with their family members at this hour of crisis.