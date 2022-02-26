The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public till March 16, 2022 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and March 1, 2022 – Gazetted Holiday) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs (last entry at 1600 hrs).

New Delhi : Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs. Last entry will be at 1600 hrs. Each slot can now accommodate a maximum of 300 persons. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. No visitor will be allowed without mask.

Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. Walk-in entry will not be available as precautionary measures.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.