Odisha : Chief Secretary reviews progress of Deo irrigation project in Mayurbhanj district

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited Mayurbhanj district and reviewed the field level progress of the construction of Deo irrigation project.
He directed the ground-level engineers to ensure the quality of construction and complete the work within the scheduled time.
Officials said that as per the final estimate around Rs 941 crore would be invested in this project and it would irrigate around 9900 hectares of land. Farmers of more than 100 villages of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts are expected to get benefit from the much-awaited project.