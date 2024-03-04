OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Government Raises Monthly Remuneration of Urdu Teachers in UP and ME Schools

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Odisha government has increased the monthly remuneration of Urdu teachers in UP and ME schools from Rs 7,400 to Rs 15,000, aiming to enhance their financial well-being and recognize their valuable contribution to education.

