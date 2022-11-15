OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha government provides seamless services to farmers through Krushak Odisha (http://krushak.odisha.gov.in) portal

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government with focus on IT-enabled governance , provides seamless services to farmers through Krushak Odisha (krushak.odisha.gov.in) portal .

Besides, Krushak Odisha is a unified, one-stop database designed under 5T framework that reduces paperwork for farmers and makes it easy to access schemes & services.

The portal also provides verified details of the land, crops cultivated , livestock reared and Fisheries.

Further , the Krushak Odisha enables proactive services like customized advisory to farmers  and ensures fair assistance to targeted genuine and eligible beneficiaries .

 

 

 

