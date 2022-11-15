Three day National Workshop on ‘Localization of Sustainable Development Goals in Gram Panchayats’ in Kochi extensively discusses the way forward in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in nine thematic localized areas in Gram Panchayats

New Delhi : The second day of the three-day National Workshop organized by Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals in Gram Panchayats through Adopting Thematic Approaches: Theme 1: Poverty Free and Enhanced Livelihood Gram Panchayats in Kochi discuss the way forward in achieving the SDG goals in Gram Panchayats. The workshop from 14 to 16 November 2022 has been organized in close collaboration with Local Self Government Department (LSGD), Government of Kerala and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Thrissur, Kerala.

The second day witnessed elaborate discussions on varied topics and issues which discussed the ways and means as to how the Panchayats could focus their energies on theme one of LSDGs, i.e., Poverty Free and Enhanced Livelihood Gram Panchayats. The well-thought-of sessions with its interactive nature and panels consisting of key stakeholders, which provided the participants with the opportunity for cross-learning through sharing of experiences and best practices equipped them with relevant information on strategies to be adopted to achieve the shared goals with an aim to ensure no one is left behind.

In the sessions, Panchayats were advised to involve the youths in the process of decision-making and participatory planning to take initiatives covering the areas relating to poverty alleviation, enhanced livelihood, and employment generation in rural areas. Panchayat representatives, participating in the workshop, were suggested to sensitize the masses about the learning from the Workshop and also to ensure that the benefits of several schemes run by the Central / State Governments reach the eligible beneficiaries in an efficient and transparent manner.

Panchayats were also advised to develop and strengthen accountability mechanisms, and also involve SHGs/ VOs and other institutions working with Panchayats in different Schemes to take forward the mandate of LSDGs in thematic areas of Poverty Free and Enhanced Livelihood, with the active participation of all stakeholders. It was also deliberated that intensive training and capacity building in which such measures can be institutionalized in the form of Panchayat Learning Centres. Panchayats may come forward to prepare themselves as Panchayat Learning Centres so that environment building can be done through regular dialogues and knowledge sharing to take concrete steps towards poverty alleviation and employment opportunities in rural areas.

The panel discussion on ‘Way Forward’ was co-chaired by Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development extensively discussed the theme ‘Poverty Free and Enhanced Livelihood in Gram Panchayats’ and way forwards through various video presentations and interactions. Shri Jafar Malik, Executive Director, Kudumbashree, Ms. Divya Jain, Project Officer, Livelihoods, UNDP India, Shri P. P. Sanil, President Kathirur Gram Panchayat, Kerala, Dr. W. R. Reddy, Former Director General, NIRD&PR and Chair of the National Capacity Building Framework (NCBF) Committee, Shri S. M. Vijayanand, Former Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj participated in the panel discussion.

Earlier, Smt. Sarada G. Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government Department (LSGD), Government of Kerala chaired the panel discussion on ‘Best Practices on Poverty free and enhanced livelihood Gram Panchayats from the state of Kerala’ and Dr. Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary, LSGD, Government of Kerala chaired the session on ‘Safety net for social, economic and environmental protection through panchayats’.

Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj in the concluding session exuded confidence that the workshop will act as a catalyst for participating states to think and act more to have a resolve to make their panchayats poverty free with enhanced livelihoods. To make this resolution a reality, Shri Sunil Kumar said we need to think beyond traditional ways. Stressing that the distinction between rural and urban is getting blurred, we need to take into account the aspirations of the country’s youth. Lauding some panchayats in Kerala who are engaged in reducing the digital divide, Shri Sunil Kumar pointed out that digital inclusion is the key in the information technology era and other states could learn from the best practices the panchayats in Kerala are following.

Calling up on panchayats to target cluster-level federations, Shri Sunil Kumar said that it is imperative to make them economically viable by setting renewed goals. As his concluding remark, Shri Sunil Kumar added that the panchayats need to transfer themselves into effective institutions of local self-governance and not act mere as institutions acting upon the instructions

Shri Joy Elemon, Director General, KILA delivered the vote of thanks.

On 14th November 2022, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil inaugurated the workshop in the august presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan and Minister of Local Self Government Department (LSGD), Government of Kerala Shri M. B. Rajesh.

The third day of the workshop is dedicated to a well-designed ‘Experience Sharing and Learning from the Field’ exercise in the form of field visits for the participants/delegates where the participants will be taken to around 42 Gram Panchayats in Ernakulam and Thrissur to gain insight into the policy and operational dimensions of poverty reduction and livelihood augmentation within Kerala as evidenced at the local level and to experience first-hand the roles played by various stakeholders – Elected Representatives, officials, participatory planning structures, community organizations and SHG collectives, volunteers, and CSOs – in shaping a pro-poor development narrative

As a part of the workshop, an exhibition with different thematic stalls showcasing various developmental/livelihood/skill development schemes and initiatives and achievements of Panchayati Raj Institutions was inaugurated jointly by Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri M. B. Rajesh, Minister of Local Self Government Department (LSGD), Government of Kerala, and other dignitaries.

This well-structured workshop aims to create awareness on the national-level importance of addressing (1) marginalization – inclusion and access to basic services, social safety nets and protection systems – leveraging National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) through Panchayats, and (2) livelihoods – the role of Panchayats in addressing income inequality & poverty, eradicating extreme poverty and improving employment opportunities for poor, vulnerable and marginalized sections and (3) building the resilience of vulnerable communities against the sudden shocks brought about by disasters and extreme climate events..

Elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country and across the State of Kerala attended the National Workshop. Approximately 3000 delegates including more than 350 delegates from 21 States/ UTs and remaining from Local Self-Government Institutions / Panchayati Raj Institutions and Kudumbashree SHGs in Kerala participated..