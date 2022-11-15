CM Naveen Patnaik announces Input Assistance of about Rs. 200 crore for the farmers of the drought affected areas of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik today announced Input Assistance of about Rs. 200 crore for the distressed farmers of the drought affected areas of the state. The entire expenditure will be borne by the State Government.

About 2,63,560 hectares of crop land in 12 dists have suffered crop loss of around 33% and above. Many of the affected farmers have not yet received their insurance dues despite continuous follow up by the State Govt with the technical advisory committee under the Department of #Agriculture & #Farmers Welfare.

In this context, considering the gravity of the situation, demands of the affected farmers and crop loss reports by the Collectors, CM has decided to provide assistance out of the State’s own resources.