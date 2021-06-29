Odisha government directs health authority & district administration to handover dead body of patients found Covid negative to their family

Bhubaneswar : Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department, PK Mohapatra directs District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Superintendents of Medical Colleges and Hospitals officials to submit the dead bodies of the patients found Covid negative after death under strict observance of Covid norms, here on Tuesday.

Besides, the family members will be restricted from touching or kissing the dead body of the patient and also have submit an undertaking of following the Covid norms strictly. While body of the patients dying during treatment will not be given to their family rather it will be burned by the medical staff.