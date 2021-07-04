Odisha government directs Collectors & municipal corporations to wait for training programme before starting vaccination of pregnant women

Vaccine injection. Syringe with medicine in the hands of a doctor in blue gloves. Prophylaxis and treatment of infectious and viral diseases. Inoculation against influenza. Vaccination against rabies.

Bhubaneswar : Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Department directs district collectors and municipal corporations to ask their doctors to wait for training and orientation before starting the vaccination of expectant womens.

In the letter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, “Yesterday, we received a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department along with a guidance note on COVID vaccination of pregnant women. The MoHFW communicated that an orientation of all states will be conducted shortly. After that, district-level healthcare personnel will be oriented on the said guidelines.”

 

