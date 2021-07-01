Odisha government directs all departments of the governments and Sub-ordinate offices to work with 50% strength of employees

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government directs all departments of the governments and Sub-ordinate offices in the state shall function with atleast 50% strength of employees on regular basis from July 1 to July 15 and even the employees who have been fully vaccinated shall attend the office mandatorily here on Thursday.

As per the notification, the head offices present in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar can avail the liberty of working in roaster basis. However, the essential offices, services such as SRC and OSDMA offices, Police, Fire Services, Health Services, Municipal services etc. shall function in full strength and the employees with disability and pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office and work from home.

Administrative Departments will decide about the scale of operations in Sub-ordinate and field offices, read the notice.